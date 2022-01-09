GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after taking a car with two children inside in the Belmont Cragin area early Sunday morning.

Police said around 11 p.m., a woman walked into a retail store on the 4800 block of West Fullerton and left a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy inside of her running 2008 black SUV.  An unknown Hispanic man jumped into the vehicle and fled with the two victims inside.

The offender drove to Belden and LaPorte where he told the 15-year-old female to get out of the vehicle before fleeing with the 1-year-old.  The vehicle was observed by officers and followed to the 3700 block of West North Avenue where the offender was placed into custody.

The 1-year-old victim was taken to Norwegian Hospital for observation and is listed in good condition.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

