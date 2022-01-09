CHICAGO (CBS) — Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 has canceled class for Monday, Jan. 10 as an “emergency day,” the district said in a letter Sunday.
The district also canceled classes Friday.
According to the letter, the district made the decision due to the spiking number of bus drivers with COVID-19, which has left no drivers for about 2,000 students in the district.
Neither students nor staff will come to school, and there will not be remote learning. However, 12-month staff and principles should report to their buildings if possible. The day will be made up in-person on May 31, the letter said.
The district said it will provide an update Monday on the status of classes Tuesday, which will be held either in person or through remote learning.