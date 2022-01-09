Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden KnightsMarc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak

LaVine Leads Way As Bulls Win 9th Straight, Beat WizardsZach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight, beating the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

After Long Layoff, Windy City Bulls Return With New Head Coach Focus On Improving For Potential Call-UpsWhile the Bulls have dealt with COVID issues, it’s been especially rough on their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.

With 3 Players In COVID Protocols, Blackhawks Never Lead As They Lose To CoyotesJohan Larsson scored his first three goals of the season for his first career hat trick and the Arizona Coyotes dealt the Chicago Blackhawks their sixth straight loss on Thursday night.

Loyola Beats USF In Impromptu Nonconference TiltRyan Schwieger scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting to lead Loyola Chicago past San Francisco in an impromptu neutral-site matchup at Salt Lake Community College on Thursday.

Double-Double Machine Cockburn Sends Illini Past MarylandKofi Cockburn posted his seventh straight double-double, Trent Frazier scored 16 points and Illinois rallied after squandering an early lead to beat Maryland on Thursday night.