CHICAGO (CBS) — The majority of Chicago kids stayed at home today, but not students at a few elementary schools.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Cassell Fine Arts School where teachers and students are actually going into the classrooms there. They’re also going in nearby Mount Greenwood Elementary.

Parents CBS 2 spoke to said they couldn’t be happier with the decision made by teachers to show up and go into classrooms on Monday.

“These kids need to be in school.”

Richard Halagiera was among the parents outside Cassell Fine Arts School waiting to pick up their children on a day the majority of Chicago Public Schools are closed because of a standoff between the CTU and the district, over in person learning during the pandemic.

“The kids are suffering,” Halagiera said. “And the remote learning, it’s proven it’s just not working.”

Parent Melanie Steinbrenner said it’s great teachers at Cassell took a stand and are in the classroom.

“Our teachers here have our kids best interest in mind. They want this all to be over with and back to normal,” Steinbrenner said.

“I’m just proud of the teachers,” said Mount Greenwood parent Lindy Rehling. “It’s wonderful that our kids can come to school and not be remote and actually be in school. I’m proud to be part of Mount Greenwood.”

Parents said their children are doing enrichment programs at both schools that’s learning involving different activities.

“I’m happy that he’s able to be in here with his friends and not sitting at home, doing nothing,” Steinbrenner said.

CBS 2 reached out to both CPS and CTU for comment about both schools being open but so far, there’s been no response.