Chicago Bears Clean House, Firing Head Coach Matt Nagy And GM Ryan Pace

Vikings Beat Bears 31-17; Futures Uncertain For Nagy, ZimmerKirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Vikings comeback to beat the Bears 31-17 on Sunday in a pad-the-stats game between eliminated teams.

Doncic Has Triple-Double, Mavericks Beat Bulls 113-99Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak.

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden KnightsMarc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak

LaVine Leads Way As Bulls Win 9th Straight, Beat WizardsZach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight, beating the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

After Long Layoff, Windy City Bulls Return With New Head Coach Focus On Improving For Potential Call-UpsWhile the Bulls have dealt with COVID issues, it’s been especially rough on their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.