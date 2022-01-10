CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic air mass is locked across our region, keeping a northwesterly wind flow in place.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this ridge of high pressure will drift overhead tonight, relaxing the wind flow.
On Tuesday, that ridge moves to the Ohio Valley. That position will set up a gusty, southerly wind flow. It'll be dry and uneventful the next couple of days. We'll be watching snow chances at the end of the workweek.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 1 above. Windchill to -15 for far northwest areas.
TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 29.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. High 37.