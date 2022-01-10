CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s be clear and cold Monday night with lows around zero and wind chills between -10 to -15 degrees.
READ MORE: Chicago Teachers Union House Of Delegates Set To Discuss CPS Proposal On COVID Safety; Some Schools Announce Classes Canceled Tuesday
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, they’ll be breezy southerly winds will allow for warming temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but despite a good deal of sunshine, a gusty wind will make it feel colder.
It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chance for light snow showers with highs in the mid 30s.
READ MORE: Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Appearing All Over And Even At Gas Stations -- How Do We Know If They're Legit?
The best chance for snow this week will be Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 1°, with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 29°.MORE NEWS: Complaints About Dangerous Black Ice Mount This Frigid Chicago Winter
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 37°.