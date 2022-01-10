GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s only one more frigid day before a warmup this week.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the teens with a high of 15 degrees. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon says the day will start out cloudy before sunshine arrives in the afternoon.

Tuesday brings sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20 and low 30s.

Milder conditions expected for most of the week as highs hold in the 30s.

