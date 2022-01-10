CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the AR-15 riffle used in the Kenosha shootings is expected to take a plea deal Monday.
Dominick Black is charged with delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The proposed plea agreement suggests that Black would plead no contest and pay a $2,000 fine.
The felony counts would be dismissed. Black will appear before the same judge who presided over the Rittenhouse trial. He could reject the deal or dismiss the original felony charges.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.
He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted.