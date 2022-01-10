GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police said officers in the Marine Unit, and some on land, rescued a teenage girl who fell into the frigid water at Navy Pier late Monday.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was standing at the edge of the north side of the pier around 4 p.m. when she jumped off.

Marine Unit officers were able to pull her to safety.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in an unspecified condition.

Sources said she was experiencing a mental health crisis.

