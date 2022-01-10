PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — In-person classes will resume at Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 after the district canceled class for two days.
District 202 said remote learning will remain an option, but in-person attendance is preferred.READ MORE: Chicago Teachers Union House Of Delegates Set To Discuss CPS Proposal On COVID Safety; Some Schools Announce Classes Canceled Tuesday
“If circumstances dictate, remote instruction may be used and we will communicate that information ASAP,” the district said.
According to a letter to families issued Sunday, the district made the decision to close Monday due to the spiking number of bus drivers with COVID-19, which has left no drivers for about 2,000 students in the district.READ MORE: Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Appearing All Over And Even At Gas Stations -- How Do We Know If They're Legit?
The district also canceled classes Friday.
“We simply don’t have enough people available to be teaching in the classrooms. And frankly, if they’re too sick to teach at school, then they’re too sick to teach, period,” Tom Hernandez of Plainfield District 202 said Friday.MORE NEWS: Complaints About Dangerous Black Ice Mount This Frigid Chicago Winter
District officials said Friday even though they work with two different transportation vendors, it was difficult last week to find bus drivers to staff routes.