Tentative COVID Safety Agreement Will Bring Teachers Back To CPS Schools Tuesday, Students To Return In Person WednesdayWith a tentative COVID-19 safety agreement reached, teachers will be returning to Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday, and students will return in person on Wednesday.

Chicago Weather: Clear And Very Cold With Lows Around ZeroThe best chance for snow this week will be Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart Says There Are Serious Flaws In System With Murder Suspects Being Out On Electronic MonitoringRight now, about 100 people charged with murder in Cook County are not behind bars, but rather on home electronic monitoring. They are confined only by a GPS bracelet around their ankle, according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed; His Mother And Siblings Are Now Charged In His DeathDamari Perry was just 6 years old, and prosecutors said he was punished – forced to take an ice-cold shower by his mother – before his death last week. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it turns out that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been in touch with Damari’s family before.