By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The city is offering warming centers for anyone without heat during these bitter temperatures.

The Garfield Center location on Kedzie is open 24-7. Space is limited due because of COVID restrictions.

Chicago Public Libraries and park district fieldhouses are also warming centers.

A full list of Chicago warming centers is available on the City of Chicago website. 

Aurora also reopened it’s emergency 24-hour warming center. You can go to the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 North Broadway Avenue.

All guests must take a covid health screening, wear masks and socially distance. The city will give out water and snacks.

