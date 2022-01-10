CHICAGO (CBS)– The city is offering warming centers for anyone without heat during these bitter temperatures.
The Garfield Center location on Kedzie is open 24-7. Space is limited due because of COVID restrictions.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools Classes Canceled Again Monday As City, Teachers Union Negotiate
Chicago Public Libraries and park district fieldhouses are also warming centers.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: One More Frigid Day
A full list of Chicago warming centers is available on the City of Chicago website.
Aurora also reopened it’s emergency 24-hour warming center. You can go to the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 North Broadway Avenue.MORE NEWS: Food Delivery Driver Targeted In Armed Carjacking In Humboldt Park
All guests must take a covid health screening, wear masks and socially distance. The city will give out water and snacks.