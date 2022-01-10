CHICAGO (CBS) – At least eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore.

Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim was standing on the 1700 block of East 72nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

In another shooting, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot while traveling in the Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:01 a.m., the victims were in a vehicle traveling westbound on the 3200 block of 26th Street when an occupant in a gray sedan pulled alongside them and fired shots.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition by the Chicago Fire Department with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The female was also transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by CFD in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand.

A 30-year-old man was shot while driving in the Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:10 p.m., the victim was traveling in a vehicle on the 1300 block of West 88th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said around 2:15 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the 2700 block of North California Avenue when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the CFD in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

A man was shot following a domestic incident in the Loop on Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 5:47 a.m., a man, 29, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after he got into a verbal altercation with a known woman, 38, on the 0-100 block of South Franklin.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The woman sustained a gash on her head and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. There is one person in custody at this time.

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old man was walking down the street on the 5000 block of West Fulton Street around 1:30 p.m., when a vehicle drove by, someone got out, and demanded his belongings before shooting him in the leg. The victim took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot early Monday in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Police said the boy was headed north in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue around 2:10 a.m., when someone in a silver sedan shot him in the neck. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.