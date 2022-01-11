CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — An autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s office said the FBI found Damari’s body in the 700 block alley between Harrison Street and Van Buren Avenue. His body was naked and wrapped in a trash bag and was partially charred, the Coroner’s office reported.

An autopsy on Damari’s body found scattered ecchymosis – a discoloration of the skin caused by bleeding underneath – on his right leg. The autopsy also found that he had a very cold core temperature and his internal organs were partially frozen.

There were also charring and thermal burns that he suffered after he died, the Coroner’s office said.

Based on these findings, the pending cause of death for Damari is hypothermia – though some tests still need to be completed and could take three to four more weeks. The manner of death was homicide, the Coroner’s office said.

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry 38; his brother, Jeremiah Perry, 20; and a juvenile sibling are all facing charges in his death. Damari’s mother and brother have arrested previously, but this, of course, is far more serious.

Over the weekend, police found the little boy’s body in Gary, Indiana. His family had claimed he went missing after his sister brought him to a party in Skokie – more than an hour away.

But prosecutors said the story about the party in Skokie was not true, and Damari was actually dumped in Indiana – only after getting tortured by a family member.

DCFS records show Damari, of North Chicago, was born into the Illinois foster care system. This is because his mother, Jannie Perry, had lost custody of her five other children in 2014 following a DCFS domestic violence investigation.

Damari was taken into the state’s care at birth in 2015. But two years later in 2017, the court ordered Damari and all his siblings to go back into their mother’s care.

Records show DCFS launched two investigations into the Perry family before the boy’s death. Last year, the system opened an abuse and neglect investigation, where DCFS looked into whether Damari’s mother wrote a threatening message to harm him.

At that point, DCFS concluded the threat was “unfounded.”

Then on Dec. 29, prosecutors said someone was mad at the child and put him in a cold shower as a punishment. The bone-chilling water was cut off only after Damari vomited before becoming unresponsive.

Despite several family members in the house, no one called for help – and Damari died.

The mother, Damari’s brother Jeremiah, and the third juvenile brother are accused of helping dump the boy’s body in Gary – then lying to police about how he disappeared at a party in Skokie.

Damari’s mother now has seven children ranging in age from 4 to 20. The younger kids are likely back in the state’s care as she sits in jail.