CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon while driving in the Auburn Gresham community.
At 2 p.m., the man was driving a car south on Carpenter Street near 76th Street when three or four people came out of a gangway and tried to engage the man in a conversation, police said.READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Has Cold-Like Symptoms, But Otherwise Feels Fine
Two of those people then took out guns and shot the man, police said. He was wounded in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.READ MORE: COVID Safety Agreement Between CPS, Chicago Teachers Union Is Not What Many Teachers Were Hoping To Get
It was not clear whether this incident was an attempted carjacking, as some reports have suggested.MORE NEWS: Northwest Indiana Police Chase Ends On Chicago's South Side
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Two detectives were investigating.