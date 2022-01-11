CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second straight week, every state in the country, and four territories, is on Chicago’s Travel Advisory.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) didn’t take away any states or territories from the advisory. Last week, CDPH listed every U.S. state and territory is on the city’s list after the Chicago Department of Public Health added Montana and Guam to the list last Wednesday.

According to CDPH, the U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 203.1 (148.1 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate sits at 227.1 and Chicago’s daily case rate is 177.1, up from 169.7 last week.

CDPH said it’s been almost a year (February 2021) since every state and territory has been on CDPH’s Travel Advisory. The agency said. daily COVID case rates have to be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two straight weeks for a state to be removed from the advisory.

And based on current data, no states will be eligible to come off the advisory next week.

“If you’re unvaccinated and you travel, you’re taking a huge health risk,” said Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. “The most important thing you can do right now, whether you’re planning to travel or not, is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot when you are eligible.”

Arwady added “people are ending up in hospitals every day who didn’t think they’d ever be there and nearly all of them are unvaccinated. People are dying every day and overwhelmingly they are unvaccinated.”

COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Every state and territory remains on the advisory. No states are eligible to come off next week. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago when traveling from an orange state. pic.twitter.com/Iq50sJNfT2 — Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) January 11, 2022

Under the Advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. For domestic travel, the quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

For international travel, the CDC now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.

CDPH’s Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC’s traveler recommendations.

Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested 1-3 days prior to departure.

For international travel, ALL TRAVELERS, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS OR CITIZENSHIP need to get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should: