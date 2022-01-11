CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen has been charged in connection with two carjackings that took place in the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.
Police said 19-year-old Trevelli Jones is is charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of armed robbery.
Jones was arrested after being identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 26-year-old woman in the 1600 N Washtenaw Avenue on Dec. 14.
He was also charged in connection with the armed robbery and carjacking of a 24-year-old delivery driver in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue on Jan. 9.
Jones is expected in bond court Tuesday.