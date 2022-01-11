DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed; His Mother And Siblings Are Now Charged In His DeathDamari Perry was just 6 years old, and prosecutors said he was punished – forced to take an ice-cold shower by his mother – before his death last week. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it turns out that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been in touch with Damari’s family before.

Deputies Shoot And Kill Suspect While Responding To Domestic Violence Call In Port BarringtonDeputies in McHenry County shot and killed a suspect who fired shots during a domestic violence incident early Tuesday morning.

Once A Staple Of State Street, Department Stores Are Now 'A Very Small Part Of Our Lives'“We felt like we were going to the ritziest store in the world, and it was right here in Chicago,” Leslie Goddard said, recalling visits to Marshall Field’s.

19-Year-Old Man Charged In Logan Square And Humboldt Park CarjackingsA teen has been charged in carjackings that took place in the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.