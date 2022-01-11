CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving in the Logan Square neighborhood Monday night.
Police said around 10:30 p.m., the 64-year-old man stopped in the 1800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, at Fullerton near the Kennedy Expressway, after suffering a graze wound to the head.
Investigators believe an offender riding in a black SUV fired shots.
He was taken to the hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.