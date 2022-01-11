CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for the public’s help Tuesday evening in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from the West Englewood community.
Courtney Williams was last seen in the area of 64th and Laflin streets on an unspecified date.READ MORE: Investigation Shows 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Died Of Hypothermia, Body Was Burned After He Died
She is known to frequent the area of 72nd Street and Winchester Avenue, also in West Englewood.READ MORE: COVID Safety Agreement Between CPS, Chicago Teachers Union Is Not What Many Teachers Were Hoping To Get
Williams is a Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
MORE NEWS: Apple AirTags Are Supposed To Help People Find Lost Items Like Wallets And Keys, But They're Being Used To Stalk And Track People's Movements
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.