CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for help from the public Tuesday in finding a woman who has gone missing from East Lakeview.
Katherine Schillinger, 29, was last seen Monday in the 2900 block of North Clark Street.
Schillinger is a white female standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Area Three Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 744-8266.