Investigation Shows 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Died Of Hypothermia, Body Was Burned After He DiedAn autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia.

Chicago Weather: Warming Up To The 30sA disturbance will move across the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for scattered light snow showers.

Police Say Fires Were Set In Highland, Indiana Meijer Store As Distraction By Shoplifters; Similar Incident Happened At Lansing WalmartBurned cotton balls were left behind after police said a shoplifter set them on fire inside a Meijer store in Northwest Indiana this week.

COVID Safety Agreement Between CPS, Chicago Teachers Union Is Not What Many Teachers Were Hoping To GetWe got a look inside the agreement between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union that will send kids back to the classroom on Wednesday – and it is not the deal for which many teachers were hoping.