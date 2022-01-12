CHICAGO (CBS)– An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an attempted carjacking that took place last month in South Austin.
Tapikies Miller, 18, is facing one felony count of attempted carjacking and one felony count of robbery.
Police said Miller was identified as the offender who attempted to battered a 30-year-old woman, in the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue on Dec. 27.
Police said miller tried to forcefully take the victim's vehicle and belongings.
The 18-year-old is expected in bond court on Wednesday.