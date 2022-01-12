Water Main Break Leaves Streets Flooded And People Trapped At Home In Grand Crossing, And Neighbors Say City Crews Didn't Take Action For HoursWith the freezing temperatures in Chicago lately, a water main break is the last thing anyone wants to hear about. But one happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, and it has left a watery mess that has caused frustration and backup.

Nurses In Chicago And Beyond To Hold Day Of Action, Call For Safe Staffing Levels And Protections Amid COVID-19 SurgeSome Chicago nurses say they will unit Thursday for a day of action to keep them, and you, safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook County Sheriff's Officers Shoot, Wound Suspect They Were Tracking On Electronic Monitoring In South ShoreCook County Sheriff’s officers wounded a suspect in a shootout Wednesday evening in South Shore, after finding him as they tracked him electronic monitoring.

Evanston To Announce First 16 Recipients Eligible For Grants From Reparations ProgramThe first recipients of Evanston’s reparations program will be announced Thursday.