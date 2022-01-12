CHICAGO (CBS) — Much of the rain showing up on radar today is evaporating before reaching the ground. We only expect passing, chilly sprinkles through sunset. Visibility may drop tonight as patchy fog develops.
Minimal snow chances next 2 days. Tomorrow morning, snow showers may move through with scattered variety hugging the lakefront later in the day.
The next system Friday into Saturday is still on track far west of us, keeping the best snow accumulation from the Quad Cities into Rockford.
TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 27.
THURSDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 35.
FRIDAY: SNOW CHANCE. HIGH 29.