CHICAGO (CBS)– After five days of no in-person classes, students are returning to the classrooms Wednesday.
It was the first day back for teachers Tuesday as negotiations over COVID safety protocols wrapped up between the Chicago Teachers Union and the mayor's office Monday night.
CTU is expected to finalize an agreement with the city Wednesday.
The safety proposal that CTU members will now accept or reject amounts to six pages. The union's House of Delegates gave it the green light – along with agreeing to return to classrooms after voting only to work remotely last week due to the COVID-19 surge.
Union members will be voting at 4 p.m.
If the teachers vote to reject the proposal, we’re told its possible union delegates could decide whether teachers will have to go fully remote again.
Its still unclear if teachers will get any pay from this last week.
Chicago public schools saying they will announce whether students will have to make up any of the missed days after the vote comes down Wednesday.