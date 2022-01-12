Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue IslandAn off-duty Chicago police officer shot three people during an altercation overnight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island.

Police Release Photos Of Suspects, Getaway Car After Fires Were Set At Highland, Indiana Meijer As Distraction For ShopliftingPolice in Highland, Indiana on Wednesday released photos of a man and woman being sought after three small fires were set as a distraction for shoplifting at a Meijer store.

Illinois Deploying More Than 2,000 Healthcare Workers To Help Staff Overworked Hospitals; Top Doctor Says 'It's Too Soon To Tell' If Latest COVID Surge Has Peaked“With unprecedented numbers of patients being hospitalized, we must do all that we can to keep our healthcare workers and institutions operating and available to all who need medical assistance," Pritzker said.

Three Wounded In Shooting Near 63rd And KingPolice said three people were standing on the sidewalk around 11:35 a.m. on the 6300 block of South King Drive, on the cusp of the West Woodlawn and Parkway Gardens neighborhoods, when someone walked up and started shooting.