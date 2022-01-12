CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect cloudy and foggy skies overnight Wednesday.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries on Thursday.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A northeast wind will allow for some lakeside light snow for Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be near 30 degrees.
It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday, teens for Saturday night and upper 20s on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low 27.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a few flurries or light snow possible. High 37.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries or light snow possible, especially near the lake. High 29.