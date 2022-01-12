CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s officers wounded a suspect in a shootout Wednesday evening in South Shore, after finding him as they tracked him electronic monitoring.
Chicago Police said at 6:44 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's officers were tracking the suspect on electronic monitoring and found him in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard.
Sheriff's officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was struck and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Further details, including why the suspect was on electronic monitoring, were not immediately available.