CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Rank-and-file teachers with the Chicago Teachers Union late Wednesday backed an agreement dictating COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Wednesday’s vote will keep kids in classrooms after five days of canceled classes due to a standoff with the city over remote learning and virus testing.

The union’s full membership vote followed tentative approval on Monday by union leadership. Union officials urged teachers to back it despite the frustration that the district wouldn’t grant demands for widespread coronavirus testing or commit to districtwide remote learning during surges.

The agreement passed with Passed by 55.54%. Just under 70% of total membership voted – just shy of 19,000 teachers cast ballots.

The new agreement includes allowing individual schools to go back to remote learning, requiring the district to provide KN-95 masks to students and staff, and letting schools decide if they want to reinstate a student health screener.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement on behalf of herself and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez following the deal.

Here’s the full statement from the Mayor’s office: