Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue IslandAn off-duty Chicago police officer shot three people during an altercation overnight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island.

CPS Students Return To In Person Class As Rank-And-File Teachers Accepts New COVID Safety AgreementStudents returned to classes Wednesday after being home for five days when teachers refused to go to class until there was a COVID safety agreement with Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago Charade: Attorney Asks For More Time To Meet With Suspected Serial Scammer Candace Clark, Judge Says, 'This Has Gone On Long Enough'There were new developments Wednesday in the case of accused serial scammer Candace Clark – whose story CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following for more than two years.

14-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed On Near West SideA 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Near West Side.