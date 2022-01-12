CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 deaths continues to rise in Illinois.
On Wednesday, it was reported there were 144 deaths. That's the highest daily number of COVID deaths in more than a year. COVID cases across the state are also on the way up. More than 34,000 new cases reported Wednesday. That's the most since last Friday.
Testing caught all those cases. But in some places, finding tests is nearly impossible. On Wednesday, on the west and southwest sides, there was some help.
Esperanza Health Centers teamed up with community groups to hand out 10,000 free tests. The program is part of President Biden's COVID action plan.