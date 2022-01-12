CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is losing a legendary pizza palace that has been a mainstay in West Rogers Park for 56 years.
Gullivers Pizza and Pub has been in operation at 2727 W. Howard St. since 1965. The pan pizzeria is also known for a vast variety of Italian, Mexican, and American food.
As noted in multiple published reports, restaurateur Burt Katz first opened Gullivers with partner Jerry Freeman. Dr. Neil Gale's Illinois History Journal noted that it was Freeman whose passion for antiques led to a collection of statues, stained glass light fixtures, and other artifacts that have long decorated the dining rooms and patio at Gullivers.
Katz later sold Gullivers went on to open Pequod’s in Morton Grove in the early 1970s, and finally Burt’s Place, also in Morton Grove, in 1989.
Anthony Bourdain famously visited Burt's Place for his "No Reservations" series in 2009. Katz passed away in 2016, but Gullivers has kept going all this time.
The last day for Gullivers will be Sunday.