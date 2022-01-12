GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting in Blue Island Wednesday.

The shooting took place near the 3000 block of West 127th Street, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Officials have not released details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA.

