CHICAGO (CBS)– An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting in Blue Island Wednesday.
The shooting took place near the 3000 block of West 127th Street, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
COPA responded to an off-duty officer involved shooting near the 3000 block of West 127th in Blue Island. If you or anyone may have additional information about this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE
— COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) January 12, 2022
Officials have not released details on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA.