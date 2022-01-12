Patrick Kane Has Not Scored A Goal In 13 Games, But Hopes To Change That SoonThe number 13 is living up to old superstitions these days for Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane – inasmuch as it has only represented bad luck.

Former Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Announces Retirement Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday.

Norris To The Rescue As Loyola Tops Valpo In 2OTBraden Norris scored nine of his 23 points in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

DeBrincat Scores Twice As Blackhawks Top Blue JacketsAlex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Vučević, DeRozan Lift Bulls Over PistonsNikola Vučević scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

29 For Trent Frazier As Illini Hold Off NebraskaTrent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Illinois held off struggling Nebraska for a hard-earned victory Tuesday night.