CHICAGO (CBS) — The number 13 is living up to old superstitions these days for Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane – inasmuch as it has only represented bad luck.
Kane has gone a total of 13 games since his last goal. It has been more than a month since he last found the back of the net.READ MORE: Water Main Break Leaves Streets Flooded And People Trapped At Home In Grand Crossing, And Neighbors Say City Crews Didn't Take Action For Hours
While Kane leads the ‘Hawks with 32 points in 32 games and has seven assists during a five-game point streak, he only has seven goals all season.
That is following a career low 15 goals a year ago.READ MORE: Nurses In Chicago And Beyond To Hold Day Of Action, Call For Safe Staffing Levels And Protections Amid COVID-19 Surge
The 33-year-old Kane is third all time in franchise goals scored, so this slump is taking its toll.
“It’s probably been one of the more frustrating years for me personally so ar. You know, as a player, you always want to contribute more goals,” Kane said. “You know, if I can not worry about it, but start doing it more often – more like I’m accustomed to – I think it’s just going to help this team even more.”MORE NEWS: Cook County Sheriff's Officers Shoot, Wound Suspect They Were Tracking On Electronic Monitoring In South Shore
Kane will get a chance to end the drought when the Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at the United Center.