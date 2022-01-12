GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:American Red Cross, Blood Donations, Giveaway, Super Bowl

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Red Cross is using the Super Bowl to boost the nation’s dwindling blood supply.

If you donate blood this month, you’ll be entered into the Red Cross drawing for a trip to the big game. That includes game tickets, plane tickets, a hotel room and $500 in gift cards.

As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported, the nation’s blood supply is dangerously low because of the pandemic and it’s affecting Chicago area hospitals. The Red Cross is also giving away a home theater setup.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff