CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are warmer than normal today, with many areas reaching into the 40s. The normal high is 31 degrees. Lakeside clouds continue to inch inland.
Flurries may be around tonight and again tomorrow, especially near the lake. Even some lakeside snow showers are possible.
The main storm system track for Friday/Friday night stays well west of us with healthy accumulations for Iowa and western IL near Quincy.
Colder air rushes in for the weekend.
TONIGHT: FLURRIES. LOW 29.
FRIDAY: FLURRIES & SCATTERED LAKESIDE SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 31.
SATURDAY: CLOUDY & COLDER. HIGH 24.
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 28.