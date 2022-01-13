CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening.
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot while sitting in a parked car.
The woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She has been identified as Derricka Patrick, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which showed a vehicle pull up alongside the victim's car, before two men got out, walked up to the victim, pulled out handguns, and started shooting.
Deenihan said investigators are reviewing other evidence from the scene, but “it’s an extremely brand new case,” and police are trying to determine if there is any more video evidence.
Police have yet to release any video footage from the case, but Deenihan said detectives need help from the community identifying the woman's killers.
Area One detectives were investigating.