CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston officials picked the first 16 residents being awarded grants in the city’s reparations program.
The reparations committee randomly drew numbers matching the names of applicants. Those selected are now eligible for grants up to $25,000. The funds can be used for home ownership or home repairs.
Evanston established the program in 2019 to gives reparations to African American residents or their descendants who were victims of housing discrimination.
"I am just so grateful that on this momentous day in history, that our ancestors are being honored," said Evanston resident Delores Holmes. "All that they lived with and lived through and that they never gave up. And that they fought the fight and we will continue to fight the fight."
The program is considered by some to be controversial. CBS 2 previously reported on groups who say there’s no accountability for the next phase or it limits how the money can be used. Evanston is using revenue from marijuana sales to pay for the reparations.