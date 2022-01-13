ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Interstate 55 was shut down in Romeoville late Thursday after a crash.
At 6:31 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to Interstate 55 just north of Weber Road for a personal injury crash. State police did not immediately release further details about the crash.
At 7:22 p.m., the southwest-bound lanes of I-55 and the northeast-bound center lanes were closed for investigation.
Southbound traffic was diverted off at Weber Road, while northbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
Further details were not immediately available.