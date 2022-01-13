GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Interstate 55 was shut down in Romeoville late Thursday after a crash.

At 6:31 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to Interstate 55 just north of Weber Road for a personal injury crash. State police did not immediately release further details about the crash.

At 7:22 p.m., the southwest-bound lanes of I-55 and the northeast-bound center lanes were closed for investigation.

Southbound traffic was diverted off at Weber Road, while northbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Further details were not immediately available.

