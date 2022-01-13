CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a 3-year-old girl were shot and wounded in a car in Chatham Thursday evening.
At 7:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and the young girl were in a car on 79th Street east of State Street when they pulled up alongside another car. Someone in the second car took out a gun and shot the man and girl, police said.
The victim's vehicle ended up crashing into a parked car in the 300 block of East 79th Street, police said.
The man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The girl was grazed in the head and was taken to the U of C's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating.