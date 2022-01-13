CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois residents can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free through Monday.
Reservations can be made online and require a valid Illinois ID.
The visit is free, but there is a $3 fee for online orders.
Everyone must wear a mask and residents five years and older must show proof of vaccination.
If you miss this round, the next free days start on February 7.
