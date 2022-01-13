GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, free, Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois residents can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free through Monday.

Reservations can be made online and require a valid Illinois ID.

READ MORE: Woman Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Englewood

The visit is free, but there is a $3 fee for online orders.

Everyone must wear a mask and residents five years and older must show proof of vaccination.

READ MORE: South Side Irish Parade Returning After Two-Year COVID Hiatus

If you miss this round, the next free days start on February 7.

 

MORE NEWS: Nurses Rally For Better Staffing At Hospitals Amid Omicron Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff