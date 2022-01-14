Violent Crime On CTA Buses, Trains Is At A Six-Year High And Is A Growing ProblemA search continued Friday night for two men who stabbed three CTA riders on the Red Line subway downtown. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the attack highlights a growing problem with crime on the Chicago Transit Authority.

Trucks Keep Getting Stuck Under Lake Street Green Line Tracks On West Side, As Calls Mount For Warning Signs And A FixFor some truck drivers, all they can do is guess and hope they are able to make it under the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line viaduct over Lake Street on the city’s West Side. But some drivers end up getting stuck, and blocking traffic for hours.

Debra Velleman Of Wisconsin, Sue Borries Of Illinois Still Missing Over A Week After Panama Plane Crash; Families Says U.S. Government Has Failed To Take ActionA plane carrying five people – including a retired Illinois schoolteacher – went down in Panama earlier this month. Amazingly, three people were found alive afterward. But the teacher and another educator were still missing more than a week later Friday.

Some Doctors At Chicago Are Hospitals Are Optimistic About What Look Like Downward COVID-19 TrendlinesWhile we still see a stunning number of new COVID cases every day in Illinois, some on the front line are seeing a trend they call "very encouraging."