Addison, Ill. (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank Friday morning in west suburban Addison.
Around 11 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Chase bank located at 600 W. Lake Street. The offender presented a note demanding funds but did not display or threaten with a weapon, according to FBI.
The offender is described as a Black man around 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing sunglasses, Chicago Bears beanie style hat with an orange “C” on the front, a black and gray “Ecko Unlimited” puffer style jacket, multicolored facemask, white collared undershirt, and a gray backpack.
Anyone with information can call 312-421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.