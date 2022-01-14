Center For COVID Control Temporarily Shuts Down After Numerous ComplaintsOne of the nation's largest COVID-19 testing companies, with nearly 50 locations in the Chicago area, announced it's closing down all its sites for a week. The Center for COVID Control said it's retraining management and staff after a flood of complaints. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into those complaints and spoke with an employee who said he's been speaking out for months about unsafe working conditions.

