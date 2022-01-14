CHICAGO (CBS) — A storm track of the strong winter storm stays well west of us.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it is close enough though to bring light snow heading into Friday night, especially 8:00 p.m. through 1:00 a.m. Minor amounts expected in our area with healthy accumulations through Iowa.
Snow forecast calls for around one inch, with two inches possible west of I-39. Few flurries leftover Saturday morning, but no additional accumulation expected. At most, a dusting near the lake.
As the storm digs into the southern states, cold air connects and big-time ice problems are expected. The storm then travels along the eastern seaboard and moisture from the Atlantic wraps into the system as it targets the northeast.
TONIGHT: Snow showers. Around one inch of accumulation. Low 21.
SATURDAY: Early flurries. Otherwise, cloudy and windy. High 21. East/northeast winds 15-25 mph and gusty,
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 29.
