Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue IslandKyjuan Tate, 27, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery, and is due to appear in bond court on Friday at the Markham Courthouse.

Inspector General's Report On Botched Anjanette Young Raid Finds City's Response Was 'Exceedingly Harmful To Young'The findings are damning and continue to prove how individuals across CPD, the mayor’s office, and COPA worked to cover up the video and minimized what happened, by failing to report it and also by issuing blanket denials of the video.

Illinois To Get $1.4 Billion From Federal Funds To Fix Bridges, Other Infrastructure Issues

CPS Student Group Organizing Walkout To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Claim Their COVID Safety Concerns Have Been IgnoredStudents organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic.