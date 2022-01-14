CHICAGO (CBS)– Joliet Public School District 86 is canceling classes Friday due to staff shortages.
There will be no remote learning.
All District 86 schools will be closed on Friday, January 14th https://t.co/AIA5FHAmnK pic.twitter.com/sfz0iLo24W
— Joliet Schools 86 (@JolietSD86) January 13, 2022
The schools will use one of five emergency days and the school day will be made up in May.
Schools will reopen on January 18.