By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS)– Joliet Public School District 86 is canceling classes Friday due to staff shortages.

There will be no remote learning.

The schools will use one of five emergency days and the school day will be made up in May.

Schools will reopen on January 18.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff