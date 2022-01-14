GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Harvey, Nicor Gas, Operation Warm, Whittier Elementary School, Winter Coats

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Nicor Gas and the nonprofit Operation Warm distributed 252 coats to students at Whittier Elementary School on Friday.

Harvey Nicor Coat Giveaway

(Credit: Nicor Gas)

READ MORE: Some Doctors At Chicago Are Hospitals Are Optimistic About What Look Like Downward COVID-19 Trendlines

Nicor and Operation Warm say they have given out more than 1,700 new winter coats to students at qualifying northern Illinois schools since December as part of its Warm Homes, Warmer Hearts campaign.

Harvey Nicor Coat Giveaway

(Credit: Nicor Gas)

READ MORE: Acting Chicago Postmaster Eddie Morgan Jr. Out After Only 7 Months; He Has Gone Back To Kansas City

As part of the campaign, Nicor is donating one brand-new winter coat to a child in need for every energy-saving kit ordered by customers in October of last year through the Energy Efficiency Program.

Harvey Nicor Coat Giveaway

(Credit: Nicor Gas)

MORE NEWS: 'This Is Not Chicago,' New York City Mayor Eric Adams Said This Week On Discussions With Teachers' Union On COVID-19 Safety, Remote Learning

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that was founded in 1998, and has provided more than 4 million coats across America with its partners.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff