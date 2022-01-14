Some Doctors At Chicago Are Hospitals Are Optimistic About What Look Like Downward COVID-19 TrendlinesWhile we still see a stunning number of new COVID cases every day in Illinois, some on the front line are seeing a trend they call "very encouraging."

Acting Chicago Postmaster Eddie Morgan Jr. Out After Only 7 Months; He Has Gone Back To Kansas CityActing Chicago Postmaster Eddie Morgan Jr. has left his post after only seven months, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday.

Nicor Gas, Operation Warm Distribute 252 Winter Coats To Students At Harvey's Whittier ElementaryNicor Gas and the nonprofit Operation Warm distributed 252 coats to students at Whittier Elementary School on Friday.

'This Is Not Chicago,' New York City Mayor Eric Adams Said This Week On Discussions With Teachers' Union On COVID-19 Safety, Remote LearningRecently-inaugurated New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at Chicago this week as he addressed discussions with the city's teachers' union on remote learning and COVID-19 protocols.