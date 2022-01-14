HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Nicor Gas and the nonprofit Operation Warm distributed 252 coats to students at Whittier Elementary School on Friday.
Nicor and Operation Warm say they have given out more than 1,700 new winter coats to students at qualifying northern Illinois schools since December as part of its Warm Homes, Warmer Hearts campaign.
As part of the campaign, Nicor is donating one brand-new winter coat to a child in need for every energy-saving kit ordered by customers in October of last year through the Energy Efficiency Program.
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that was founded in 1998, and has provided more than 4 million coats across America with its partners.