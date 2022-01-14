GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, Jane Byrne Interchange, Taylor Street Ramp

CHICAGO (CBS)– The entrance ramp from Taylor Street to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway and outbound Kennedy Expressway has reopened.

Reconstruction of the Jane Byrne Interchange between the Kennedy, Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways closed the ramp from Taylor Street to the inbound Dan Ryan back in October.

Make sure to watch the signs. You can’t get to the outbound Ike or eastbound Ide B. Wells Drive from the reopened ramp.

The upgraded Jane Byrne Interchange will be “substantially” completed by 2022, IDOT said.

