CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot while inside a car Saturday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said around 7:46 a.m., two men, 38 and 30, were inside a vehicle on the 9200 block of South Normal when four unknown offenders approached and began to fire gunshots in their direction.
The 38-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head in serious condition. The 30-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one gunshot wound to his left hand and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.