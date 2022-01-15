CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County is reopening mass vaccination sites next week to help deal with the surge in cases from the Omicron variant.
Sites will be opened in Forest Park, Matteson and Des Plaines.
Appointments can be made on Cook County's website.
Vaccines for everyone 5 and older will be available for free.
The county’s mass vaccination sites closed last July when most public health departments shifted to local neighborhood pop-up clinics.