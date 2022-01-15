CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Sheriff’s officer fired his weapon during an attempt to stop a vehicle in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood Saturday night.
According to the Chicago Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pine, Cook County Sheriff’s officers attempted to curb the vehicle in an alley. There was a secondary patrol unit for assistance as well.
The vehicle is described as a gray SUV. The driver accelerated and struck a Cook County Sheriff’s vehicle. That is when the officer fired shots.
This is a developing story.