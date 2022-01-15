GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a hit and run involving an elderly man in the Austin neighborhood on Jan. 11.

Around 1:30 p.m., Andrew Wells, 75, was crossing the street on the 1100 block of North Laramie when he was struck by a red Ford Focus that fled northbound on Laramie Street. Wells died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering up $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the offender(s).

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-535-STOP, or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

