CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Canaryville neighborhood Friday night, according to police.
Around 10:50 p.m., the victim, 39, was driving his vehicle on the 200 block of West 47th Street when two black men exited a silver sedan while he was stopped and forced him out of his vehicle. The offenders then fired shots during a struggle and the victim was able to drive away, police said.
The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left hand.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.